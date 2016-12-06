Pour 8 oz. milk followed by package contents into Blender Bottle.
Shake briefly and refrigerate overnight.
Give it a quick shake and enjoy!
We’ve hand-selected every ingredient to give you the perfect balance of performance and flavor. We hate to pick favorites, but these four are at the top of our list. (Just don’t tell the other ingredients.)
Don’t let their size fool you, these tiny seeds are high in nutrients like protein and fiber. Once you enjoy the perks of Chia, you’ll wonder why you wasted so many of the seeds growing grassy pets.
Tart apples sweetened with a dash of cinnamon and maple. This isn’t Nana’s apple pie. Unless Nana made pie with 32g of protein and could bench press Papa.
Rich chocolate, creamy peanut butter, and chunks of banana. It’s the Three Musketeers of protein: all for one, and one for all that flavor bursting with 34g of muscle-building protein.
The strawberry patch must be lifting weights to produce berries with this much punch. It’s the flavor of fresh strawberries packed with 34g of protein. And a new twist on an old classic.
Oats Overnight has as much protein as 5 large eggs, when prepared with non-fat milk. And it smells better, too.
Ancient Mayan warriors ate so many Chia seeds for strength, they actually named them after the Mayan word for strength — chia!
Pre-measured, single-serving packs
Specially formulated for starting your day off right
High in protein and laced with healthy fats
Made with superfoods rich in vitamins and minerals