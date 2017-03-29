Meet the Ingredients
We’ve hand-selected every ingredient to give you the perfect balance of performance and flavor. We hate to
pick favorites, but these are at the top of our list. (Just don’t tell the other ingredients)
Chia Seeds
Don’t let their size fool you, these tiny seeds are high in nutrients like protein and fiber. Once you enjoy the perks of Chia, you’ll wonder why you wasted so many of the seeds growing grassy pets
Oatmeal
This high-in-fiber rockstar adds vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, flavor, and texture to every single sip and slurp
Flax Seeds
This ancient superfood is full of omega-3 fatty acids, lignans, and antioxidants
Protein
Yes, whey! What more needs to be said? Proteins are the building blocks of muscle and strength
Maca Root
One of the world's most powerful superfoods, maca root is a natural health booster and increases energy levels
Ghirardelli Chocolate
What's not to love about chocolate? Ghirardelli is the third oldest chocolate company in America for a reason: they are really good at what they do
Vanilla Bean
A little known secret: vanilla bean helps regulate and kickstarts your body's metabolism
PB2 Peanut Butter
PB2 is not just any peanut butter, it's made by squeezing natural oils out of the peanut and then dehydrating what's left, yielding a powder in which 90% of the fat is removed. All of the decadence with none of the sin!
Real Dried Fruit
Real dried fruit, no substitutes. Pure nutrients condensed into a small package, hooray!
Maple Syrup
Aside from conjuring nostalgic memories of grandma, maple syrup also promotes heart health and has antioxidant properties
Cinnamon
Cinnamon is one of the healthiest and most delicious spices on planet earth, it lowers blood sugar levels and reduces heart disease risk factors